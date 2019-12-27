Update: Missing Meath woman found safe and well

Update: Karen Comey has been found safe and well.
Gardaí say they are concerned for a woman missing from her home in Trim, Co Meath.
Karen Comey, who's five-foot with a slim build, short blond hair and blue eyes, was last seen at Effernock Mews on Christmas Eve.
The 38-year-old is believed to be travelling in her silver Peugeot 206 hatchback - registration number 04 MH 1252.
It is unknown what Karen was wearing when she went missing.
Anyone with information about her disappearance is being asked to contact Trim Garda Station.