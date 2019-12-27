News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Update: Missing Meath woman found safe and well

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, December 27, 2019 - 05:49 PM

Update: Karen Comey has been found safe and well.

Earlier: Gardaí concerned for safety of missing Meath woman

Gardaí say they are concerned for a woman missing from her home in Trim, Co Meath.

Karen Comey, who's five-foot with a slim build, short blond hair and blue eyes, was last seen at Effernock Mews on Christmas Eve.

Karen Comey
Karen Comey

The 38-year-old is believed to be travelling in her silver Peugeot 206 hatchback - registration number 04 MH 1252.

It is unknown what Karen was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is being asked to contact Trim Garda Station.

16 people arrested for driving under the influence on Christmas Day

