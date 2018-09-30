Update: Missing man found safe and well

Update - 10.33am: Mantas Cirvinskas has been found safe and well.

Earlier: Offaly Gardaí and family 'concerned' for missing man

Gardaí in Tullamore, Co Offaly, are asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

30-year-old Mantas Cirvinskas is missing since Friday when he left his home in Edenderry, Co Offaly.

Mantas is described as being six foot two inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing dark silver tracksuit bottoms, orange runners with yellow laces and a black jumper.

He is believed to be driving a silver Opel Corsa car with a 06-D registration plate.

Gardaí and Mantas' family have said they are concerned for his welfare and are appealing for anyone who may have seen him or who may know of his whereabouts to contact Tullamore Garda station on 057-9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.