News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Update: Missing man Edward Kelly found safe and well

Edward kelly
Sunday, June 23, 2019 - 10:26 AM

Update: Edward Kelly has been located safe and well in Dublin.

Earlier: Gardaí appeal for help to find missing man Edward Kelly

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for help in finding a missing man from Dun Laoghaire.

Thirty-six-year-old Edward Kelly was last seen on Ashton Quay walking towards College Green in the city at 9.30pm last Thursday.

He is described as being 6 foot tall, of an athletic build with blond/red hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a short-sleeved t-shirt and jeans.

Gardaí and Edward's family are concerned for him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Pearse Street garda station on 01 6669000, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station..

More on this topic

Why us Irish are away with the fairies

How one woman and her husband walked their way to happiness

We Sell Book: ‘Marie Kondo effect is devaluing books’

Newly elected councillor Manus Kelly killed in Donegal rally; navigator injured

More in this Section

Security alerts underway in Fermanagh and Antrim

41 arrested after second day of Donegal International Rally

What do you want to grow your bank for? Patrick Honohan says banks have not learned lessons

Two due at special court sitting after Cork's biggest drugs haul this year


Lifestyle

Underarm tactics: Meet the scientist on a mission to end body odour

FoodSpace: A shining light for Irish food sustainability

The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

How about a trip back in time at Cork antiques sales

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 22, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »