News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Update: Missing Limerick woman found safe and well

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 12, 2019 - 10:26 PM

Update - 1.35pm, Thursday, June 13: Martina Heelan has been found safe and well.

Earlier: Gardaí seek help locating missing Limerick woman

Gardaí are appealing for assistance in locating Martina Heelan, 43, from Limerick.

Martina was last seen on O'Connell Street, Limerick at midday today.

She was reported missing to Gardaí a short time later.

Martina is described as being 5'7" with long, straight blonde hair and of slim build.

When last seen she was wearing a pink wind breaker jacket, grey peaked cap and denim leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214340 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

TD tells Dáil that family at centre of NMH termination case believe illegal abortion was carried out

More on this topic

Gardaí anxious to locate man, 32, missing from Co Louth

Update: Body of missing Dublin man found

Gardaí appeal for help in finding Waterford man missing for three months

Missing 43-year-old Tipperary man found safe and well

missing personTOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

CSO figures show 3.1% rise in house prices in year up to April

TD claims National Children's Hospital cost could 'balloon' to €2bn

Survey: Public patients in West Cork waiting five years for cataract surgery

Plans for almost 1,000 Dublin homes in three developments lodged under fast-track system


Lifestyle

UL Video series: Meet the people who are spearheading the commemoration of the Limerick Soviet 100 years on

Green team scoops top architectural awards

Learning Points: Being happy isn’t a magic trick, it takes hard work

Mum's the word: Happy Father’s Day to all the men creating wonderful memories

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

    • 7
    • 14
    • 24
    • 27
    • 35
    • 38
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »