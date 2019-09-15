Update: Missing Dublin woman found safe and well

Update: Gardaí in Dublin have located missing woman Carmel O’Brien safe and well.

They thanked the public for their help finding the 67-year-old woman.

Earlier: Family of 67-year-old missing from Dublin very concerned for her wellbeing

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for help in locating a 67-year-old woman.

Carmel O’Brien was last seen at around 12pm on Sunday, September 15, in the North Strand area of Dublin.

Carmel is described as being 5'2" in height with a slim build and short light brown hair.

Her family are said to be very concerned for her wellbeing and are seeking assistance in tracing her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 6668600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.