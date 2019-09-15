News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Update: Missing Dublin woman found safe and well

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, September 15, 2019 - 08:59 PM

Update: Gardaí in Dublin have located missing woman Carmel O’Brien safe and well.

They thanked the public for their help finding the 67-year-old woman.

Update: Missing Dublin woman found safe and well

Earlier: Family of 67-year-old missing from Dublin very concerned for her wellbeing

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for help in locating a 67-year-old woman.

Carmel O’Brien was last seen at around 12pm on Sunday, September 15, in the North Strand area of Dublin.

Carmel is described as being 5'2" in height with a slim build and short light brown hair.

Her family are said to be very concerned for her wellbeing and are seeking assistance in tracing her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 6668600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

8 minutes away from gas supply being ignited: 19 families homeless after Dublin flats fire

More on this topic

Gardaí renew appeal for missing Dublin teenGardaí renew appeal for missing Dublin teen

Family concerned for Irish man with dementia missing in SpainFamily concerned for Irish man with dementia missing in Spain

Gardaí seek help locating missing 16-year-old from DublinGardaí seek help locating missing 16-year-old from Dublin

Renewed appeal for information about Limerick man last seen in Dublin a year agoRenewed appeal for information about Limerick man last seen in Dublin a year ago


TOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Homecoming date for victorious Dublin footballers announced Homecoming date for victorious Dublin footballers announced

Gardaí in Cork renew appeal for witnesses to serious assault on Patrick StGardaí in Cork renew appeal for witnesses to serious assault on Patrick St

8 minutes away from gas supply being ignited: 19 families homeless after Dublin flats fire8 minutes away from gas supply being ignited: 19 families homeless after Dublin flats fire

Man killed in early-morning Kerry collisionMan killed in early-morning Kerry collision


Lifestyle

I’m giggling but also it is tinged with tension. I peep out from behind the large sycamore. They are three trees away.Opening Lines: I’m just a bearded wheezing giggly man on the ground

I did my Leaving Cert in June and have just started college this week, so my school experience is extremely fresh in my memory. I went to Davis College in Mallow and it was a fantastic experience. I was the loud obnoxious child at the back of the classroom from day one. I had to (and still do, by the way) have an opinion on everything.Stand up and be counted : The Young Offender's Demi Isaac Oviawe on college and school life

When I was in secondary school I started working part-time as a waitress and I suppose I caught the hospitality bug back then.You've been served: General manager at Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa Caitriona O’Keeffe

That an American study has found straight women prefer dad bods (“an untoned and slightly plump male physique, especially one that is considered attractive”) to six packs and hard shiny abs comes as no great surprise.Outside the Box: Tone down guys, us girls don’t mind moobs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »