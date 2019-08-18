News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Update: Missing Dublin woman found safe and well

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, August 18, 2019 - 12:48 PM

Update: Natasha Mangan has been found safe and well.

Earlier: Family 'extremely concerned' for safety of missing Dublin woman

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for help to find a missing woman.

They are looking for 34-year-old Natasha Mangan, who has been missing from her home in Kilmainham since Wednesday, August 14.

Natasha is described as being around five foot two inches tall with a slim build, shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a blue denim jacket, red v-neck top with blue jeans and runners.

Gardaí and her family are extremely concerned for her safety. When last seen Natasha was near Connolly Train station and may have gone to Dun Laoghaire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666-8000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

