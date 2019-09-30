News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Update: Missing Dublin teen found safe and well

Update: Missing Dublin teen found safe and well
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 06:38 PM

Update 10.30pm: Abbie Donoghue has been located safe and well in Dublin.

Update 6.40pm: Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager missing in Dublin.

Abbie Donoghue, 14, is missing from the Tallaght area since Saturday.

She is described as being 5'11" with red hair and green eyes.

When last seen Abbie was wearing blue jeans, a white crop top and black Adidas runners.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Tallaght on 01 666 6000.

READ MORE

Emerade adrenaline pre-filled pens recalled by regulator

More on this topic

Update: Kildare woman found safe and well two weeks after going missing Update: Kildare woman found safe and well two weeks after going missing

Gardaí concerned for teenage girl who went missing on FridayGardaí concerned for teenage girl who went missing on Friday

Cork gardaí concerned for welfare of man, 30, missing from MallowCork gardaí concerned for welfare of man, 30, missing from Mallow

25-year-old missing from Dublin located safe and well25-year-old missing from Dublin located safe and well


TOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

C&AG report: €41bn pumped into banks during crash may never be full recoveredC&AG report: €41bn pumped into banks during crash may never be full recovered

Sinn Féin targets insurance and childcare in alternative budgetSinn Féin targets insurance and childcare in alternative budget

Jet forced to dump thousands of litres of fuel then aborted landing at ShannonJet forced to dump thousands of litres of fuel then aborted landing at Shannon

Watch: Phil Hogan faces questions from MEPs as nominee for EU Trade CommissionerWatch: Phil Hogan faces questions from MEPs as nominee for EU Trade Commissioner


Lifestyle

From soup bowls to car brakes, Cork musician Alex Petcu is constantly searching for new sounds in the instruments he strikes, writes Ellie O'ByrneWhy percussion is such a hit: Cork musician Alex Petcu searches for a creates new instruments to suit his sound

In her new book, Valerie Cox meets Ireland’s elder statespeople to see just how far we’ve come as a countryGrowing Up With Ireland: New book looks back at a different country

Helen O’Callaghan hears about the benefits of breastfeeding.Mother's touch: Skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding help newborns to thrive

Winter’s already nipping at our toes, so follow advice from Kya deLongchamp on ensuring your heating systems are working safely, reliably and efficiently.How to turn the heat up when the temperature falls

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »