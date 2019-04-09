NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Update: Missing Dublin teen found safe and well

Daniel Devaney
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 09, 2019 - 08:38 AM

UPDATE: 1pm Daniel Devaney has been located safe and well.

The gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance in locating him.

Earlier: Gardaí seek public's help finding teen last seen on way to school in Dublin

Gardaí are looking for help finding a teenager who went missing on his way to school in Dublin yesterday morning.

Fifteen-year-old Daniel Devaney was last seen when he left his home in Terenure at around 8:30am.

He's around 6'3" in height, of medium build, with green eyes and blonde hair.

When last seen, he was wearing his school uniform - navy trousers, a navy/blue school jumper, a light blue rain jacket and a black backpack.

Anyone who can help to find Daniel is being asked to contact gardaí.

