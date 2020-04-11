News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Update: Missing Dublin man found safe and well

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, April 11, 2020 - 02:25 PM

Update - 4.27pm, Saturday, April 11: Gavin has been found safe and well.

Earlier: Gardaí appeal for help locating missing Dublin man

Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 27-year-old man.

Gavin Neary, from Darndale, is 6'4" of a slim build with brown hair and hazel/green eyes.

He has been missing since Wednesday.

Gavin was last seen wearing a khaki green jacket, grey Nike tracksuit bottoms and white runners.

Anyone with information on Gavin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 6664200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

