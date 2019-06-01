NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Update: Missing Dublin boy found safe and well

John Donovan
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 01, 2019 - 10:11 PM

Update - Sunday, June 2: John Donovan has been found safe and well.

Earlier: Gardaí appeal for help in finding boy, 16, missing in Dublin

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 16-year-old boy who is missing in Dublin.

John Donovan is missing from Ballymun, Dublin 11 since around 11pm on May 28.

He is described as 5’10" in height, of medium build, with brown hair, brown eyes and has a scar on the back of his neck.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Ballymun on 01 666 4400, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Gardaí appeal for help in finding teenage girl missing in Dublin

More on this topic

Gardaí appeal for help in finding teenage girl missing in Dublin

Update: Missing Dublin man found safe and well

Cavan Gardaí appeal for information on missing teenage girl

Woman, 55, missing in Dublin found safe and well

Missing PersonDublinTOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Cross-border probe into attempt to kill police officer in Belfast

Cyclist, 30s, dies after collision in Kerry

Woman, 20s, due in court in connection with seizure of €900,000 worth of cannabis

More than 400 front-line ambulance staff attacked in Northern Ireland each year


Lifestyle

Learn how to picnic like a pro this summer

On song: Singer Karen Underwood rediscovers the joy of living in music

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »