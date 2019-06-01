Update: Missing Dublin boy found safe and well

Update - Sunday, June 2: John Donovan has been found safe and well.

Earlier: Gardaí appeal for help in finding boy, 16, missing in Dublin

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 16-year-old boy who is missing in Dublin.

John Donovan is missing from Ballymun, Dublin 11 since around 11pm on May 28.

He is described as 5’10" in height, of medium build, with brown hair, brown eyes and has a scar on the back of his neck.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Ballymun on 01 666 4400, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.