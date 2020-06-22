News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Update: missing Cork man found safe and well

Monday, June 22, 2020 - 10:20 PM

Update: Denis O’ Callaghan was located safe and well this evening, Monday June 22. The Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance.

Earlier @ 21.35: Gardaí at Togher in Cork are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 47 year old Denis O’Callaghan. Denis was last seen in the Wilton area of Cork City earlier today, Monday June 22.

He is described as being 5’ 9” in height, medium to heavy build with dark coloured hair. When last seen he was wearing grey-coloured tracksuit bottoms and sweatshirt. An Garda Síochána and Denis’s family have concerns for his welfare.

A photograph of Denis is attached to this press release. This photograph has been provided for the sole purpose of assisting a Garda Investigation into tracing a person reported as missing and should not be used for any other purpose.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Gardaí at Togher Garda Station, Cork City, on (021) 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

