News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Update: Missing 79-year-old man found safe and well

Update: Missing 79-year-old man found safe and well
79-year-old John Tyson
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 01:31 PM

Update: John Tyson has been found safe and well.

Earlier: Gardaí appeal for help to find missing 79-year-old

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing there whereabouts of 79-year-old John Tyson who has gone missing from his home in Tallaght, Dublin.

Mr Tyson was last seen on Thursday, October 17.

He is described as 5ft 10in in height, of medium build with grey hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a navy cardigan, navy trousers, black shoes and a brown jacket.

Gardaí are asking anyone with any information to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01-6666000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

National Slow Down Day: 131 drivers caught speeding in first six hours

More on this topic

Garda appeal for Dublin woman, 31, missing for 10 daysGarda appeal for Dublin woman, 31, missing for 10 days

Garda appeal over missing Dublin teenagerGarda appeal over missing Dublin teenager

Gardaí in Dublin seek help locating missing 17-year-oldGardaí in Dublin seek help locating missing 17-year-old

Gardaí seek help locating girl, 17, missing from Navan Gardaí seek help locating girl, 17, missing from Navan


TOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Barrister likens case to a 'Netflix movie' after man denies accident claim is a 'massive fraud'Barrister likens case to a 'Netflix movie' after man denies accident claim is a 'massive fraud'

DUP accuses Boris Johnson of losing his nerveDUP accuses Boris Johnson of losing his nerve

Agriculture Department staff suffered 'abusive and intimidating behaviour' from protestersAgriculture Department staff suffered 'abusive and intimidating behaviour' from protesters

Student appeared 'upset and in a state of shock', nurse tells rape trial Student appeared 'upset and in a state of shock', nurse tells rape trial


Lifestyle

Mountaintop monasteries, vicious-looking vultures, and a seriously impressive cable car.As Ryanair launches flights to Armenia, here’s why it deserves to be your next holiday destination

Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra played a storming gig at Cork Opera House, writes Des O'Driscoll Live Music Review: Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra

Concerns about people’s ability to access their own money have been growing – here’s what the debate is all about.Are we actually going to end up as a cashless society?

Esther N McCarthy mixes it up with spins on kitchen classics, Munster-based design news plus an absolute diamond of a poufMade in Munster: Wish list of the best products in the province

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »