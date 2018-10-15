Home»Breaking News»ireland

Update: Missing 77-year-old Westmeath man found safe and well

Monday, October 15, 2018 - 10:11 PM

Update - 7.10am, October 16, 2018: Gardai have found 77-year-old Michael Browne safe and well.

Earlier: 'Serious concerns' for Westmeath man, 77, last seen in Dublin

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help to find 77-year-old Michael Browne who was last seen at Busáras in Dublin today.

Micheal boarded a bus from his home in Castletown, Delvin, Co Westmeath at 9am this morning to travel to Dublin.

He is 5’7’’, of slim build and has a beard.

When last seen he was wearing a navy check shirt, dark grey tracksuit bottoms, navy and white runners.

Gardaí and Michael's family have serious concerns for his wellbeing.

Anyone who has seen him, or who can assist in locating him, are asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044-9384000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

