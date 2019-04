Update: Elisha Carroll has been found safe and well.

Earlier: Gardaí are seeking the public's help tracing a 14-year-old girl missing from Co Wicklow.

Elisha Carroll is missing from her home in Blessington, Co Wicklow.

She was last seen on April 10.

Elisha is described as 5'5", of medium build with short brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing jeans, a red and black shirt and a navy jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blessington Garda Station on 045 857620.