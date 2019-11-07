News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Update: Missing 14-year-old found safe and well

Garda photo of Emma McAlinden
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, November 07, 2019 - 05:57 PM

Update: Emma McAlinden has been found safe and well.

Earlier: Family 'very concerned' as 14-year-old goes missing in Dun Laoghaire

A 14-year-old girl has gone missing from her home in Dublin.

Gardaí in Dun Laoghaire are asking for help to find 14-year-old Emma McAlinden who was last seen this morning at around 9am.

Emma was last seen walking in the area of Shanganagh Park in Shankhill, and is described as being five foot five inches tall, of slim build, with long red hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing her school uniform of a grey jumper, grey and red pin stripe skirt and a black jacket. She was also carrying a black school bag.

Gardaí and the girl's family are "very concerned for her whereabouts", and have asked for anyone who has any information to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda Station on 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

TOPIC: Missing people

