Update: Minister says suspicious package sent to Limerick post office could be linked to UK letter bombs

An army bomb disposal unit has travelled from Cork to Limerick to deal with a suspicious package discovered by An Post staff earlier this morning.

Staff at An Post’s main sorting office, located at the Dock Road, alerted gardai after coming across the package at the depot shortly after 6am.

It’s understood the package is in envelope form.

The premises and surrounding area have been evacuated.

A garda source said a Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team arrived around 9.50am.

“The EOD unit has arrived at the scene and they are checking what this package is. I believe it is an envelope of some sort,” said the source.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan says that the security alert in Limerick may be connected to the letter bombs found in London and Glasgow in recent weeks.

Speaking on RTE radio’s Today with Sean O’Rourke, Mr Flanagan said that the sending of letter bombs was “a despicable act” and that that authorities in the UK had noted that there could be five such letter bombs and that “this could be the fifth”.

Asked whether there were similarities between the parcels delivered in the UK and the one found this morning, he said there were.

“I understand that’s the case with particular reference to the type of postage stamp that was used.”

The Minister added: “The sending of incendiary devices like this is totally unacceptable. I hope the perpetrators are brought to justice.”

A garda spokesman earlier said: “Shortly after 6am gardai in Henry St received a report of a suspect package at the An Post sorting office, Dock Road, Co Limerick. The building has been evacuated and the army EOD team have been notified.”

“No other information is available at this time.”