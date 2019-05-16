NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Update: Man who died on farm in Cork named locally

By Olivia Kelleher
Thursday, May 16, 2019 - 09:34 AM

Update: A man in his fifties who died following a farm accident near Glenville, Co Cork, last night has been named locally as Philip Lonergan from Ballyporeen, Co Tipperary.

Mr Lonergan (aged 51) sustained fatal injuries when the tractor he was driving overturned while he was spreading slurry in a field at 5pm yesterday. He died before he could be transferred to Cork University Hospital.

His body was subsequently removed to the hospital for a postmortem.

The incident is being treated as a "tragic accident."

Earlier: Health and Safety Authority investigates death on farm in Cork

The Health and Safety Authority is investigating after a man in his early 50s died in a farming accident in Cork.

The incident, which involved a tractor, happened in the north of the county yesterday evening.

At around 5.30pm, gardaí were called to the property outside Glenville, where they discovered the man.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services but was pronounced dead a short time later.

His body has been taken to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination is to be carried out.

The scene has been preserved pending further examination by Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority.

A file will be prepared for the local Coroner.

READ MORE

Taoiseach urges people to respect office of US President amid Trump's visit to Ireland

More on this topic

Ed Woodward admits Manchester United have had a ‘turbulent season’

Lidl’s reaction to Kylie Jenner’s new skin range is just the wurst

Thomas Cook shares nosedive on fresh profit warning as Brexit takes its toll

In pictures: Lampard and Terry ahead of Derby v Aston Villa play-off final

KEYWORDS

workplace accidentfarming

More in this Section

HSE accused of 'making eejits' of Public Accounts Committee over children's hospital

Supreme Court rules man's re-arrest after absconding from open prison was unlawful

Man gets three years for stabbing after noisy party at Dublin house

PSNI investigating spate of ATM thefts charge seven people


Lifestyle

From Kim Kardashian to Alicia Keys: Five celebs spreading skin positivity

Women take centre stage in the latest Game of Thrones series. Meet the Irish women of Winterfell

Mountain man: Pat Fitzpatrick puts his new fitness regimen to the test in the Comeraghs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »