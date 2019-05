Update: 4.35pmA man has died in a shooting incident in Dublin.

It has been reported that he was shot in the head.

Earlier: Gardaí at scene of Dublin 'shooting incident'

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of the shooting in the Kilbarron Avenue area of Coolock.

It is understood a man has been critically injured.

It happened at around 3.30pm this afternoon.

The attack comes less than a week after two 22-year-old friends were shot dead in separate attacks nearby.

More to follow...