Update: Man released without charge in investigation into fatal Tallaght shooting

Update 9.30pm: A man in his late 20s who was arrested this morning in relation to a fatal shooting in Citywest Shopping Centre on 18 September 2017, has been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Man, 20s, arrested in connection with shooting of John Gibson in 2017

Update 6pm: A man in his 20s is being held in Dublin in connection with the shooting of a man in September 2017.

He is being held at Tallaght Garda Station.

28-year-old John Gibson was shot on Fortunestown Lane in Tallaght two years ago.

The fitness instructor died at the scene after being treated for gunshot wounds.

This morning, gardaí arrested a man in his late-20s in connection with the incident.

He is the fourth person to be arrested in the investigation.