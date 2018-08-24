Update: Man released after questioning over fatal Terenure house fire

Update: Gardaí have a released a man they had been questioning about a fatal house fire in Dublin.

A 44-year-old man died from injuries he sustained in the suspected arson attack in Terenure in the early hours of Tuesday.

The suspect has been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Earlier: Man arrested in connection with fatal Terenure house fire

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with a fatal house fire in Dublin.

A 44-year-old man died after the blaze at a property on Oaklands Terrace in Terenure in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The man was taken from the house in a critical condition and died on Wednesday at St James's Hospital

Three people were rescued from the upper floor of the residence following the suspected arson attack and were not injured in the fire.

The man in custody is reportedly from Lucan but is currently homeless.

He is currently being questioned at Terenure garda station.

Digital Desk