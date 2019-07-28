News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Update: Man missing from his home in Dublin found safe and well

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, July 28, 2019 - 08:08 AM

Update: Richard Bohan has been found safe and well.

Earlier: Gardaí have 'serious concerns' for man missing from his home in Dublin

Gardaí are looking for help in finding a Dublin man.

30-year-old Richard Bohan is missing from his home in Dublin.

He was last seen in the capital on Friday and is believed to have travelled to Galway City yesterday.

He is five feet six inches tall, with a slim build, sallow complexion, shaved head and goatee beard.

Gardaí have said that they and his family have serious concerns for his wellbeing and ask anyone who has seen him, or who can assist in locating him, to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01-6668600, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

