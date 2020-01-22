News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Update: Man missing from Dublin for a week has been found

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - 01:13 PM

Update 2.05pm: Brian Joyce has been located.Earlier: A search is underway for a Dublin man who was last seen a week ago.

Gardaí in Blanchardstown are searching for 38-year-old Brian Joyce who is missing from the Cabra area since Wednesday, January 15.

He is described as approximately 6'1", of slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.

Brian was last seen on Faussagh Avenue in Cabra on the evening of January 15.

He is known to frequent the Merchant's Quay area of Dublin city centre as well as the Faussagh Avenue and greater Cabra areas..

Gardaí and Brian's family say they are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone who may have seen Brian or has information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

