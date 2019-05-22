Update: Man in his 20s dies after shooting next to Dublin school

Update 7.38pm: Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to the fatal shooting in Dublin this afternoon.

Officers have said the man in his 20s was shot a number of times in a laneway next to Our Lady Immaculate National School in Darndale, Dublin 17, at around 4pm.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area shortly before 4pm to contact them in Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

The Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has released a statement condemning the recent Dublin shootings.

He said: "I utterly condemn any violent loss of life and I am extremely concerned about the three shooting incidents that took place in Balbriggan, Mulhuddart and Darndale in the past 24 hours.

"An Garda Síochána are now conducting full enquiries into the circumstances surrounding these incidents and I would appeal to anyone who has information which could help to please come forward to them as soon as possible.

"Any information, no matter how small, could play a vital part in bringing the perpetrators of these acts to justice. Gardaí can be contacted anonymously by using the Garda Confidential Line on Tel: 1800 666 111."

