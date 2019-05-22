NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Update: Man dies after second Dublin shooting in less than 24 hours

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 22, 2019 - 05:01 PM

Update 5.01pm: A man has died after being shot dead in North Dublin.

It is the second fatal shooting to take place in the capital in under 24 hours.

The Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has released a statement condemning the recent Dublin shootings.

He said: "I utterly condemn any violent loss of life and I am extremely concerned about the three shooting incidents that took place in Balbriggan, Mulhuddart and Darndale in the past 24 hours.

"An Garda Síochána are now conducting full enquiries into the circumstances surrounding these incidents and I would appeal to anyone who has information which could help to please come forward to them as soon as possible.

"Any information, no matter how small, could play a vital part in bringing the perpetrators of these acts to justice. Gardaí can be contacted anonymously by using the Garda Confidential Line on Tel: 1800 666 111."

Earlier: Gardaí at scene of shooting in Dublin

Gardaí are at the scene of a shooting incident in Dublin.

The shooting happened at around 4pm on the Marigold Road area of Darndale.

It is reported that a man is in a critical condition following the shooting.

