Update: Man arrested in connection with 'serious' assault on pensioner

Update: Gardaí investigating the serious assault of a man in his 70s in Dublin this morning have made an arrest.

A man in his 50s was arrested this afternoon and is being held at Mountjoy Garda Station under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Earlier: Man in his 70s critical in hospital after assault in Dublin

A man in his 70s is in a critical condition in hospital after an assault in Dublin overnight.

Gardaí have said the "serious" assault happened at around 2am this morning at Courtney Place, Ballybough, Dublin 3.

The man suffered serious head and spinal injuries and has been taken to the Mater Hospital, where his condition is described as critical.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who can help them in the investigation to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 - 6668601, The Garda Confidential Line 18000 666 111 or any Garda Station.