Update: Man and woman due in court charged in connection with Limerick drug seizures

Update: A man and a woman have been charged in connection with a major drugs seizure in Limerick on Friday.

The 30-year-old man and 47-year-old women will appear before a special sitting of Killmallock District Court in Limerick today.

Earlier: Man charged in connection with Limerick drug seizures, Gardaí question two other people

A man is expected to appear in court later this month, after a major drugs seizure in Limerick.

The 18-year-old was released yesterday evening, while two other people are still being questioned.

Drugs worth around €320,000 were seized during a number of searches across Limerick on Friday.

Cannabis herb and cocaine were found in the Moyross, Coonagh Lower and Castletroy areas.

Gardaí from the Limerick Divisional Drug Unit, Mayorstone Crime Unit and the Garda Armed Support Unit made the discovery.

An 18-year-old man who was arrested has been released from custody and he is expected to appear before a sitting of Limerick District Court later this month, charged in connection with the case.

Another man, aged 30, and a 47-year-old woman are still being held at Henry Street Garda Station this morning, where they can be questioned for up to seven days.