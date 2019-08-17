News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man, 71, airlifted from swimming incident in Kilkee Bay dies in hospital

The scene today at Kilkee Bay. Picture: Liam Burke/Press 22
By Patrick Flynn
Saturday, August 17, 2019 - 08:24 PM

Update: A Garda spokesman has confirmed that the man was pronounced dead at University Hospital Limerick.

It is understood that the man was aged 71 with an address in Limerick and was a regular visitor to Kilkee.

He confirmed that Gardaí from Roxboro Road station in Limerick city are dealing with the tragedy and will prepare a file for the coroner who will hold an inquest at a future date.

A man has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition following a swimming incident in Co. Clare this morning.

The man, believed to be in his 60s, was swimming in Kilkee Bay when he was reported to be in difficulty shortly after 10am.

Watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard marine rescue sub-centre on Valentia Island in Kerry were alerted soon afterwards and mounted a multi-agency search and rescue operation.

The local unit of the Irish Coast Guard responded to the incident along with Clare County Fire and Rescue Service personnel from Kilkee station, Gardaí and National Ambulance Service (NAS) paramedics. Local lifeguards also went to the scene, it is understood.

The Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, was also tasked to the incident

The man was taken from the water on the western side of Kilkee Bay in an area know as Newfoundout. It is understood he was brought ashore by passers-by and Coast Guard volunteers who carried out CPR.

The man was later airlifted from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is understood to be critical.

