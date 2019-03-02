NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Update: Man, 18, to appear in court after being released by gardaí after Limerick drug raids

Saturday, March 02, 2019 - 07:45 PM
By Digital Desk staff

An 18-year-old man arrested as part of an investigation in relation to a drugs seizure in the Limerick area yesterday has been released from Garda custody and is expected to appear before a sitting of Limerick District Court later this month charged in connection with the case.

Investigating Gardaí are continuing to detain a man (30) and woman (47) at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Earlier: Gardaí arrest third person in connection with Limerick drug raids

Gardaí have arrested a third person in relation to a drugs seizure in the Limerick area yesterday.

The 30-year-old man was arrested this morning in the Limerick area and is being held at Henry St Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 - (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

A man and woman arrested yesterday remain in Garda custody.

Earlier: Gardaí make two arrests in connection with €320k drug raids in Limerick

Gardaí have seized around €320,000 worth of drugs from raids in three areas of Limerick.

Officers supported by the Garda Armed Support Unit seized the drugs yesterday during searches that were carried out in the Moyross, Coonagh Lower and Castletroy areas of Limerick.

File photo.

They found cannabis herb and cocaine worth around €320,000.

A man aged 18 and a 47-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the investigation are being held at Henry Street Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 –Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

