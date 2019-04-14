NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Update: M7 reopens after weekend upgrade

Sunday, April 14, 2019 - 09:02 AM

Update: A section of the M7 has fully reopened after being closed since Friday to facilitate the installation of a bridge.

Traffic can now use the motorway between Naas North and Naas South.

Kildare County Council had said that following this weekend's work, they would be in a better position to determine when the M7 upgrade works would be completed.

Earlier: Drivers still face a road closure on the M7 in Kildare this morning.

Diversions remain in place on the motorway between Naas North and Naas South until 9am this morning.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys, with an advisory speed limit of 25 kilometres per hour in place.

It is part of the ongoing upgrade works, and a new bridge is being installed this weekend.

Meanwhile, a fire last night involving a truck also left part of the motorway closed between junctions 14 and 15 for a time but that section is now back open.

