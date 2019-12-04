News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Update: Lisa Smith charged and due in court

Update: Lisa Smith charged and due in court
Lisa Smith (left) being escorted by a Garda from the Criminal Courts of Justice yesterday. Pic: Collins
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 10:25 AM

Update: Gardaí have said that Lisa Smith is to be charged and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this morning.

The former Defence Forces member has been charged with terror offences relating to her time with the so-called Islamic State.

Earlier: Lisa Smith remains in custody in Dublin this morning after her return to Ireland from Turkey over the weekend.

She has spent a third night being questioned by gardaí and a decision is expected today on whether she will be released or not.

The 38-year-old had her period of detention extended to a third day and was still being questioned by members of the Garda Special Detective Unit overnight.

The Dundalk woman is in custody as part of a criminal investigation into alleged terrorist offences.

She was arrested by gardaí on Sunday morning after she returned to Ireland on board a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul with her two-year-old daughter.

She travelled to Syria three years ago to join the so-called Islamic State group, but maintains she was not involved in fighting.

She is still being held in Kevin Street garda station in Dublin, but her period of detention cannot be extended again.

READ MORE

Campaigner unhappy with Minister's 'lack of compassion' as Lorraine Walsh quits CervicalCheck panel

More on this topic

DPP considers evidence in Lisa Smith caseDPP considers evidence in Lisa Smith case

Gardaí extend Lisa Smith's detention for another 24 hoursGardaí extend Lisa Smith's detention for another 24 hours

Cormac O'Keeffe: Lisa Smith arrest suggests possible prosecution for terror offencesCormac O'Keeffe: Lisa Smith arrest suggests possible prosecution for terror offences

Gardaí studying statements by returned Islamic State supporter Lisa SmithGardaí studying statements by returned Islamic State supporter Lisa Smith


Lisa SmithcourtISIslamic StateTOPIC: Lisa Smith

More in this Section

Eoghan Murphy confidence motion: 'Facts get in the way of spin', says Catherine MurphyEoghan Murphy confidence motion: 'Facts get in the way of spin', says Catherine Murphy

10,514 men, women and children: Demands for urgent action as record homelessness figures revealed 10,514 men, women and children: Demands for urgent action as record homelessness figures revealed

Budget surplus of 0.4% is likely due to higher than expected corporation taxesBudget surplus of 0.4% is likely due to higher than expected corporation taxes

Family sues student’s employer after he died in traffic accidentFamily sues student’s employer after he died in traffic accident


Lifestyle

December isn’t just about putting on the glitz!Weekend Code: December isn't just about putting on the glitz

Three reviews this week: Two albums and one theatre.Reviews: Drama at Inish, Space Dimension Controller & Mtendere Mandowa

In December, the gaming industry is usually quieter than Santa’s social life.GameTech: Boneworks looks likely to hit target

Labrinth has been busy working with the likes of Beyoncé and Kanye West, and has channelled his outlook on the fame game into his own album, writes Ed Power.Don’t call it a comeback: Labrinth on his new album Imagination and The Misfit Kid

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »