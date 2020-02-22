News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Update: Kayleigh O'Brien has been found safe and well

Update: Kayleigh O'Brien has been found safe and well
Kayleigh O'Brien. This most recent photograph of Kayleigh shows her with light hair. Kayleigh’s hair is currently a dark brown colour.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, February 22, 2020 - 01:57 PM

Update: Kayleigh O'Brien has been found safe and well.

Gardaí are seeking the public's help to find a teenage girl who is missing from her home in Dublin.

17-year-old Kayleigh O’Brien is missing from the Blanchardstown area since Monday.

Kayleigh is 5’ 7” tall with a slim build. Kayleigh also has long, dark brown hair.

It is not known what Kayleigh was wearing at the time she went missing.

She is known to frequent the Ballyfermot and Blanchardstown areas.

Anyone with information on Kayleigh’s whereabouts are asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Mayo council warns motorists of flash flooding risks in advance of yellow rain warning


Missing

More in this Section

Prisoners involved in five-hour hostage situation at Midlands PrisonPrisoners involved in five-hour hostage situation at Midlands Prison

Mayo council warns motorists of flash flooding risks in advance of yellow rain warningMayo council warns motorists of flash flooding risks in advance of yellow rain warning

€170m spent to put homeless families in emergency accommodation last year€170m spent to put homeless families in emergency accommodation last year

Irish passenger on quarintined ship evacuated to AustraliaIrish passenger on quarintined ship evacuated to Australia


Lifestyle

Keep chomping on those carrots so your eyes will be in perfect working order for that prolonged annual gaze through the keyhole as Home of the Year returns for a sixth series next week.Home of the Year offers a good excuse for a bit of good-natured interiors voyeurism

They differ from the more prevalent oranges we eat because their flesh, and often the skin, is crimson or deep red in colour.Michelle Darmody: The best time of year to buy blood oranges

The annual Members Exhibition now underway at the Lavit Gallery in Cork features 92 works from 72 artists.The exhibition runs until March 7.Under the hammer: Your guide to upcoming auctions

There’s an oriental theme at the James Adam ‘At Home’ auction in Dublin, says Des O’SullivanAuctions: Sale full of eastern promise

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »