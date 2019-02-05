NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Update: Jessica Reid has been found safe and well

Tuesday, February 05, 2019 - 10:23 PM

Gardaí are asking help to find a 16-year-old girl.

Jessica Reid has gone missing from her home in Tallaght today.

She is described as being five foot six inches tall and of slim build.

When last seen Jessica was wearing a black jacket, red hoodie, black jeans, black shoes and a white scarf.

She was last seen on Oldcourt Road, Scholarstown Dublin 24 at around 8pm this evening.

Gardaí and Jessica’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Tallaght on 01-666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.


missing person

