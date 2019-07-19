Update: Irishman Keith Byrne agrees US deportation order

Update: An Irishman caught up in the centre of an immigration dispute in the United States has agreed to his deportation order.

The Cork native has been living in the US since 2007, after overstaying his visa.

The married father of three was arrested last week in Pennyslvania.

Keith Byrne's father Jim has confirmed his son signed the documents this morning.

He said: "It means that he has agreed to the deportation order. If he didn't, it would have been a criminal offence.

"It takes between two to three weeks to process, if nothing happens in between he'll be heading home."

Earlier: Irishman Keith Byrne faces prison if he doesn't leave US today

Irishman Keith Byrne faces a spell in federal prison if he doesn't agree to leave the United States today.

He married an American woman in 2009 after overstaying his visa, but failed in his attempts to regularise his status.

Byrne was arrested by immigration agents last week in Pennysylvania.

He's been given the choice of signing a passport application and leaving, or staying in detention up to a year while he waits to appeal his case.

Mr Byrne's father Jim told Newstalk that he's not surprised the government here has refused to intervene.

Keith's wife Keren told Drivetime on RTÉ Radio yesterday described the ordeal as the "worst thing imaginable".

"We never considered that they would ever take him," she said.