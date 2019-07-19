News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Update: Irishman Keith Byrne agrees US deportation order

Update: Irishman Keith Byrne agrees US deportation order
Keith Byrne
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 19, 2019 - 07:39 PM

Update: An Irishman caught up in the centre of an immigration dispute in the United States has agreed to his deportation order.

The Cork native has been living in the US since 2007, after overstaying his visa.

The married father of three was arrested last week in Pennyslvania.

Keith Byrne's father Jim has confirmed his son signed the documents this morning.

He said: "It means that he has agreed to the deportation order. If he didn't, it would have been a criminal offence.

"It takes between two to three weeks to process, if nothing happens in between he'll be heading home."

Earlier: Irishman Keith Byrne faces prison if he doesn't leave US today

Irishman Keith Byrne faces a spell in federal prison if he doesn't agree to leave the United States today.

He married an American woman in 2009 after overstaying his visa, but failed in his attempts to regularise his status.

Byrne was arrested by immigration agents last week in Pennysylvania.

He's been given the choice of signing a passport application and leaving, or staying in detention up to a year while he waits to appeal his case.

Mr Byrne's father Jim told Newstalk that he's not surprised the government here has refused to intervene.

Keith's wife Keren told Drivetime on RTÉ Radio yesterday described the ordeal as the "worst thing imaginable".

"We never considered that they would ever take him," she said.

READ MORE

Mother of Lyra McKee wants to ‘reclaim daughter’ from public ownership

More on this topic

Northern Irish citizens will be impacted by High Court decision, Immigrant Council saysNorthern Irish citizens will be impacted by High Court decision, Immigrant Council says

LISTEN: Wife of Keith Byrne says ICE's 'number one goal' is to deport her husbandLISTEN: Wife of Keith Byrne says ICE's 'number one goal' is to deport her husband

'Things are not looking good' for Cork man facing deportation from US'Things are not looking good' for Cork man facing deportation from US

Graphic image: Mother of man who drowned with daughter crossing river to US takes solace 'they died in each other's arms'Graphic image: Mother of man who drowned with daughter crossing river to US takes solace 'they died in each other's arms'

Keith ByrneImmigrationDeportationUS RelationsTOPIC: Immigration

More in this Section

Calls for Govt to pause naturalisation applications after court rulingCalls for Govt to pause naturalisation applications after court ruling

Gardaí continue to question man as Dublin stabbing victim named locallyGardaí continue to question man as Dublin stabbing victim named locally

Cork man claims man 'laughing away' during court hearing gifted him cash seized during Garda raidCork man claims man 'laughing away' during court hearing gifted him cash seized during Garda raid

Construction accidents drop despite increase in activityConstruction accidents drop despite increase in activity


Lifestyle

Garbage offered a pop twist on grunge’s maximalist angst when they materialised in a dramatic swirl in the mid-Nineties. Like a candy-cane Nirvana, they were bleak and baroque but with tunes you could hum in the dark.Garbage's return to Dublin well worth the wait

Circle back to fashion's hottest retro print, says Annmarie O'Connor.Trend of the Week: Circling back to fashion's hottest retro print

Ever wondered what it would be like to move lock, stock and barrel into a tiny home, like the ones on Netflix’s Tiny House Nation?Are you ready to join the tiny-house movement?

Kya deLongchamps reports back on the performance of her photovoltaic array and wonders if it could handle the addition of an electric carDIY: Get ready for a natural high

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »