NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Update: Irish woman killed at Spanish airport fell from footbridge

Friday, December 28, 2018 - 01:40 PM

The Irish woman who died at a Spanish airport on Sunday has been named as Judith Coughlan from Arklow, Co Wicklow.

She died after she fell from a walkway at Alicante-Elche Airport.

The incident happened as the 28-year-old crossed a footbridge, according to the local media.

Emergency services were called to the scene where paramedics attempted to resuscitate Ms Coughlan who died later in hospital.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that they are providing consular assistance to Ms Coughlan's family.

Earlier: Irish woman dies at Spanish airport

An Irish woman has passed away following a tragic accident at a Spanish airport.

The incident occurred at Alicante-Elche Airport on December 23 just before 6pm local time.

It's understood the woman is in her late 20s and from Arklow in Co. Wicklow

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it's aware of the tragedy and is providing consular assistance to the woman's family.

A general view of Alicante-Elche Airport


KEYWORDS

Alicante-Elche AirportIrishAirportDeath

Related Articles

Department of Transport refuses to approve post to look after air-passenger rights

Pilots struggled to control Lion Air jet before it crashed into sea

Polish political foes in courtroom wrangle over fatal plane crash

Update: Indonesia plane crash search finds remains and debris at sea

More in this Section

People living longer but access to healthcare still an issue – report

People living longer but access to healthcare still an issue – report

Calls for security review on grounds of former psychiatric facility in Cork after another suspicious fire

'Get up, dress up, show up and never give up': Family of cancer victim helping others battling disease


Lifestyle

The Shape I'm In: The power of now with bestselling author Caroline Foran

5 health benefits of switching to rye bread

Ask Audrey: 'There’s nothing funnier than a group of women discussing their favourite charity around the pool of a 5-star hotel'

The ‘Madame’ rebel: The colourful life and times of Constance Markievicz

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 26, 2018

    • 1
    • 2
    • 30
    • 41
    • 42
    • 43
    • 25

Full Lotto draw results »