Update: Irish woman killed at Spanish airport fell from footbridge

The Irish woman who died at a Spanish airport on Sunday has been named as Judith Coughlan from Arklow, Co Wicklow.

She died after she fell from a walkway at Alicante-Elche Airport.

The incident happened as the 28-year-old crossed a footbridge, according to the local media.

Emergency services were called to the scene where paramedics attempted to resuscitate Ms Coughlan who died later in hospital.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that they are providing consular assistance to Ms Coughlan's family.

