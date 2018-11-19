Update: Irish fan who died in Denmark is named

Update 6.11pm: The Republic of Ireland fan found dead in Copenhagen has been named.

Drogheda United posted a tweet naming him as David Clerkin.

Drogheda United would like to express its deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of David Clerkin who passed away yesterday in Copenhagen. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis — Drogheda United F.C. (@DroghedaUnited) November 19, 2018

Their tweet said: "Drogheda United would like to express its deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of David Clerkin who passed away yesterday in Copenhagen. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis."

A minute's silence will be held before tonight's match between Ireland and Denmark for him.

He had travelled there for the match and was found in the city's harbour yesterday morning.

The 30-year-old was later pronounced dead in hospital, but it is not thought to be suspicious.

The FAI says the Irish players will wear black armbands to pay tribute to the supporter and the Minister for Sport, Shane Ross, has said his thoughts are with the man's family and that his death puts sport into perspective.

