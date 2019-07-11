News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Update: INMO call for emergency plan with 81 patients waiting for beds in Limerick hospital

By Steve Neville
Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 09:50 AM

Update 11.35am: The INMO is calling for an emergency plan to be put in place at University Hospital Limerick due to the high number of patients waiting for a bed.

The union's trolley watch figures show that 81 patients are waiting for a bed in the Limerick hospital.

According to the INMO, the number is the joint-highest figure recorded for any single hospital in a day.

The figure was recorded in the same hospital on April 3 earlier this year.

The group is now calling on the Government and HSE to put in place a Major Emergency Plan.

"This is a hospital in clear crisis. 81 patients on trolleys is the equivalent of three full wards," said INMO Limerick's Mary Fogarty.

Nurses expect additional strain on the health service in winter, but in mid-July UHL is in crisis mode.

"We are gravely concerned about the capacity of the service to provide safe care to patients.

"It's clearly time for a Major Emergency Plan for the hospital. We need to halt all activity at the hospital with the exception of emergency admissions, to enable the hospital to bring about a controlled and safe environment for patients.

“The hospital simply does not have enough capacity for this number of patients.

"The INMO wrote to the Minister for Health over recent ward closures, but it is now clearly time for HSE intervention and an urgent boost in resources from national government."

Earlier: Number of patients waiting for beds in University Hospital Limerick hits 81

There are 426 patients waiting for a bed in hospitals around Ireland, with University Hospital Limerick the worst hit.

According to the INMO's latest trolley watch figures, 298 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 128 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Limerick is again the worst hit hospital with 81 patients waiting for a bed. The number is up on yesterday's figure of 78, which in turn was up from Tuesday's figure.

Yesterday, the University of Limerick Hospitals Group appealed to the public to stay away from the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick “unless absolutely necessary”, due to patient overcrowding at the accident and emergency unit.

The worst hit hospitals today are:

  • University Hospital Limerick– 81
  • Cork University Hospital - 42
  • University Hospital Waterford – 37

