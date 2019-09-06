Update: Infant boy dies after Limerick crash

Latest: An infant who sustained serious injuries in a Limerick car crash has died.

The boy was airlifted to Cork University Hospital (CUH) after the two-car collision which occurred shortly after 2pm but passed away this evening.

The boy’s mother, aged in her early 20s, was also transferred by ambulance to CUH with serious head injuries. She remains in a serious condition.

The road at Knocknacarrga, Cappamore, remains closed with diversions in place.

Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene.

- Additional reporting by digital desk staff.

Earlier (5.11pm): Infant airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after Limerick crash

Gardaí are investigating a serious road crash in which a mother and her infant son were seriously injured in a two-car collision this afternoon.

The pair were traveling in a car that was in a collision with another car, shortly after 2pm at Knocknacarrga, Cappamore, Co Limerick.

Gardaí confirmed the child was airlifted to Cork University Hospital (CUH) with serious injuries.

The boy’s mother, aged in her early 20s, was also transferred by ambulance to Cork University Hospital with serious head injuries, having initially being taken to University Hospital Limerick, a source said.

Another woman, in her late 20s, who was driving the second vehicle was removed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick but was not thought to have been seriously injured.

The road has been closed pending a full technical examination which will be conducted by forensic collision investigators who are traveling to the scene form Cork.

“Gardai are at the scene of a serious road collision involving two cars around 2pm, at Knocknacarrga, Cappamore, Co Limerick. A minor was airlifted to Cork University Hospital in a serious condition,” a Garda spokesman said.

“A female driver in her early 20s was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious head injuries. Meanwhile, a second female driver in her late 20s was taken to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution.

“The road is closed and diversions for motorists are in place. A team of forensic collision investigators are expected at the scene.”

Two units from Cappamore Fire Service have also responded to the scene of the collision.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Bruff Garda station on 061-382940.