Update: I don't condone the violence in Roscommon, says Sinn Féin TD

Update: Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty has said he does not condone violent vigilante behaviour.

It comes after eight security guards were injured and a number of vehicles were burnt out when a group stormed a house in Strokestown, Co. Roscommon last week.

The suspected involvement of dissident republicans in the incident has been described as "a very sinister development" by the Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.

The family at the centre of the eviction has criticised the Taoiseach for accusing Sinn Féin of not condemning the violence.

The Sinn Féin TD criticised the Government for not speaking out against the manner in which the McGann family was evicted from their home.

Mr Doherty said: "I don't condone any violence that happened in Roscommon.

"You do not drag anybody and beat anybody out of their own house and I have no problem in saying that I support the hundreds of people from Roscommon and elsewhere who have stood up in solidarity against this type of behaviour."

Earlier: Suspected involvement of 'criminal subversives' in Roscommon attack 'very sinister', says Minister

The Justice Minister says the suspected involvement of dissident republicans in an attack following the eviction of a Roscommon family from their home last week is a "very sinister development".

A group stormed the house in Strokestown, injuring 8 security men with at least six vehicles burnt out.

The family at the centre of the eviction has criticised comments by the Taoiseach in which he accused Sinn Féin of not condemning the violence.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said criminals cannot be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

Mr Flanagan said: "We have what appears to be an involvement on the part of criminal subversives, a carefully organised, planned attack on security men.

"That is totally unacceptable in any democratic society, if that is the case, it is a very sinister development in our society."

Earlier: 'Our plight has been exploited to further narrow agendas' - Roscommon family on Taoiseach's Dáil comments on eviction

The family at the centre of an eviction in Co Roscommon say they are disappointed with the Taoiseach's comments in the Dáil over the matter.

The McGanns believe Leo Varadkar's remarks aimed to deflect attention away from the eviction.

Last week, the home of the McGann family in Strokestown, Co. Roscommon was repossessed.

In a statement last night issued through Sinn Féin MEP Matt Carthy, the McGanns say they are shocked by the unforeseen events but overwhelmed by the levels of support they have received.

"The forced eviction from our home has left our family shocked by unforeseen events that were thrust upon us," they said.

"Our ordeal has been further compounded by the inaccurate and ill-informed media coverage of our eviction, and the subsequent events that have occurred.

"We wish to make clear we condemn all forms of violence and want to see the rule of law upheld but we have also been deeply upset by the use of inflammatory language that has characterised much of the media reportage."

They also said they were particularly disappointed at comments made today by the Taoiseach in the Dáil.

In the Dáil yesterday, there was a heated debate between Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty over a violent attack on security guards who had removed the family from the property.

"We believe our plight has been exploited by some wishing to further their own narrow agendas and we were particularly disappointed at comments made today by An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil.

His remarks, we believe, are a deliberate attempt to deflect attention from some of the very serious issues relating to our eviction.

"He has yet to adequately respond to the actions of unidentified security personnel who forcibly, and with considerable violence, removed our family from our home in front of a massive Garda presence that oversaw the eviction nor has he responded to concerns about the legality of the eviction notice."

Deputy Doherty had yesterday said reforms were needed to laws to ensure security officials involved in evictions are identifiable.

Leo Varadkar fired back and said: "when it comes to Sinn Féin - the rule of law and public order - and condemning violence it does not take very long for your balaclava to slip".

The McGanns appealed for privacy, adding they will be making no further statements as the eviction is a legal matter.