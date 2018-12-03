NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Update: HSE's no pet names rule is 'off-the-wall stuff', says consultant

Monday, December 03, 2018 - 12:45 PM

Update - 12.45pm: A Consultant Ophthalmologist thinks the HSE has bigger fish to fry rather than imposing new restrictions on how employees refer to patients.

Michael O'Keefe, a consultant at the Mater Hospital in Dublin thinks it is PC "gone mad".

Dr O'Keefe said: "This is another example of political correctness gone totally mad. And then when you see it's now being implemented by the HSE at a time when there are no beds, patients can't get in, there are record numbers on trolleys, no follow-up appointments, no out-patient appointments, it is just off-the-wall stuff."

The Irish Patients Association says it’s important that hospital staff get the right balance between being over familiar and clinical.

Stephen McMahon from the Irish Patients Association has said sometimes a pet name goes a long way.

He said: "We don't want a healthcare system that is absolutely clinical and cold. We have to respect the needs of patients and sometimes the relationship of a nurse or a doctor or other allied professions - by the way they interact with a patient in an empathetic way - can actually make their journey a little bit easier."

Earlier: No more 'dear', 'love', 'girls' or 'boys' in hospitals as HSE bring in new communication rules

HSE staff have been told they can no longer call patients dear, love or boys.

Under strict new rules for employees, patients can only be referred to by their first name.

The phrase "how are you feeling love?" will soon be a thing of the past in hospitals around the country.

New rules are being introduced in HSE facilities as part of a wider overhaul of communication in hospitals.

According to the Daily Mail, pet names like dear, love, girls and lads are to be banned on wards with patients only to be referred to by their first name.

There is also a warning on referring to patients by their bed number or their ailment such as "the one with the hip".

The communications programme has been rolled out in 18 hospitals around the country and is expected to be extended to others in the coming months.

- Digital Desk


