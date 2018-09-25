Update: Housing Minister hopes Catherine Byrne won't be 'pulled in by Sinn Féin stunt'

Update - 9.20am: The Housing Minister says he hopes deputy Catherine Byrne will not vote with Sinn Féin tonight when he faces a motion of no-confidence.

There is speculation Fine Gael Junior Minister Catherine Byrne may vote against the government and support Sinn Fein.

Eoghan Murphy has described the motion as "a stunt".

He said: "Well I do hope that Catherine isn't pulled in by this Sinn Féin stunt and I do hope that she won't vote with Sinn Féin and actually will vote with Fine Gael and her government.

"Catherine is an excellent representative for her area, we have very important plans for more affordable homes in her area, she has concerns around those plans, but I don't believe she will be pulled in by this Sinn Féin stunt."

Earlier: Housing Minister expected to survive no-confidence motion

A motion of no confidence in the Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy will be debated this evening.

Sinn Féin are bringing the motion against Mr Murphy in response to his handling of the housing crisis, but the Minister is expected to survive this evening's motion of no confidence with the backing of the Government and Fianna Fáil likely to abstain.

Micheál Martin has said his party will not support the Sinn Féin motion, but that doesn't mean Minister Murphy is under any less pressure.

Some of his cabinet colleagues are frustrated at the lack of delivery when it comes to housing, and he will likely face a tough time in the Dáil chamber from the opposition.

Junior Minister Catherine Byrne has also hinted behind the scenes that she may vote against the Government or abstain from the vote.

Minister Byrne has been at odds with Mr Murphy since publicly speaking out against a project he launched in her constituency.

Sinn Féin have said they are bringing the no-confidence motion forward to force a change to Government housing policy.

The party's Housing spokesperson Eoin O'Broin said: "Homelessness is up 25%, child homelessness is up 34%, pensioner homelessness is up 40% and at the same time not a single affordable home delivered under his watch.

"And the pace of social housing delivery is glacial, so time is up for Eoghan Murphy and Government policy and we need to see change."

The Dáil will debate the motion at 8pm this evening.