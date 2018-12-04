Update: Grafton College teachers do not accept owner 'doesn't have a penny' for wages

Update: 12pmTeachers at Grafton College in Dublin say they do not accept that the owner "doesn't have a penny" to pay them.

They occupied the Portobello school last night after it went into liquidation, leaving staff without a job and owed a month's wage.

The demonstration ended at around 1am after they were asked to leave by representatives of the owner Saeed Rehman, and a request from the gardaí.

Trade union Unite, which represents a majority of the teachers, is organising a lunchtime rally between 12.30pm and 2pm today outside the college.

Legislation which will better protect the rights of English language teachers is due before the Dáil tomorrow.

One of the teachers affected, Daragh McCarthy, says only students are protected when these situations arise.

He said: "What has been put in place for students, they have reasonably good protection when these schools go to the wall.

"The students are left without a school, they then are taken care of and they are put into other language schools, but there is literally nothing in place to help teachers or put in any protection for them in the industry."

Earlier: Grafton College teachers 'resolute' over unpaid wages after being locked out of building

A group of teachers who had been occupying an English school in Dublin since last night have been locked out of the building.

The Portobello school went into liquidation yesterday leaving staff without a job and owed one month's pay.

They are demanding that the owner of Grafton College in Portobello meet with them and settle the unpaid wages.

They also want a meeting with Education Minister Joe McHugh to discuss precarious employment in the sector.

Students and teachers at Grafton College who have been told that Grafton College will have no classes for the foreseeable future in Portobello, Dublin. Pic: Collins

Daragh McCarthy, who is one of the teachers, said: "We feel we are speaking for all EFL teachers in the country who I think will empathise with our situation. Many of them, this is the third time this has happened to me, this is the third time this has happened to another colleague of mine, we are speaking for the EFL teachers and for the industry as a whole.

"We feel we have to do this because it's just being taken up in any serious way and we're resolute about this."

- Digital Desk