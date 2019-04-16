NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Update: Gas leak in Cork housing estate made safe

The Fire Brigade at the scene of the gas leak. Pic: Cork City Fire Brigade
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 16, 2019 - 05:00 PM

Update 5pm: A gas leak at a Cork City housing estate has been made safe.

The incident at the Hollywood Estate in Knocknaheeney was reported earlier this afternoon.

Crews from Gas Networks Ireland were called to the scene to repair the damage which it says was caused by a third party.

Fire Brigade at scene of gas leak in Cork

Update 3pm: The Cork City Fire Brigade is at the scene of a gas leak at a housing estate in Knocknaheeney.

Gas Networks Ireland says the leak in the Hollywood Estate was caused by a third party, and is working to repair it.

Residents are being advised to keep their windows closed until the incident is dealt with.

