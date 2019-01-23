NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Update: Gardaí release two men overnight in connection with murder of Polish man in Cork

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 - 10:04 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Update: Two of the men questioned in relation to the murder of Polish man Mikolaj Wilk have been released.

Two Polish men and a Latvian man were released from Gurranabraher and Bridewell Garda Stations overnight and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Roisin Burke of the Evening Echo reports that the third man is still in custody today. He was arrested under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 and can be held for seven days.

File photo of Mikolaj Wilk with his wife Elzbieta.

Yesterday morning, investigating gardaí arrested the three men and carried out a number of searches.

The searches were carried out in the Ballincollig area and gardaí have said that they cannot comment on what they found as it is an ongoing investigation.

They have liaised with police authorities in Mr Wilk’s home country as part of the investigation in recent months.

A motive for the killing has not been made known.

Gardaí in Cork have detained three men overnight in relation to the murder of Polish man Mikolaj Wilk.

They were arrested yesterday in the Ballincollig area during a series of searches.

Mr Wilk was killed last June in a brutal attack at his home in Ballincollig.

A number of armed men were involved in the assault, in which his wife also received injuries.

The three suspects are in their 30s and are being held at Gurranabraher and Bridewell Garda stations.


