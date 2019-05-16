NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Update: Gardaí re-open Kilkenny city centre after suspect device declared a hoax

Gardai pictured the scene of the suspect device in Kilkenny today. Pic: Dylan Vaughan.
By Conor Kane
Thursday, May 16, 2019 - 11:12 AM

Update: Kilkenny‘s city centre has been declared safe after army bomb disposal experts confirmed that a suspicious device found this morning was a hoax.

Gardaí sealed off High Street and Ciaran Street in the city after a suspect device was reported to the emergency services.

The device was found on the Butterslip, an alleyway between the two streets.

Traffic, vehicular and pedestrian, was not allowed in or out of the cordoned area for several hours and many local businesses kept their doors shut.

However, after army bomb experts arrived on the scene shortly before 10.30am they were able to satisfy themselves that the device was a hoax.

The area was declared safe and gardaí allowed the streets to re-open.

A man in his 50s who was arrested in connection with the scare is being questioned at Kilkenny Garda station.

READ MORE

PSNI investigating spate of ATM thefts charge seven people

Update: A man in his late 50s has been arrested in connection with an ongoing incident in Kilkenny at 'Butterslip', between High Street and Kieran Street.

The streets remain closed to pedestrians and vehicles. Gardaí are advising the public to stay away until further notice.

Earlier: 'Suspect device' closes High Street in Kilkenny

High Street in Kilkenny has been closed off this morning following the discovery of a suspicious device.

It is understood the package was reported to gardaí at about 6am after it was found in the Butterslip area, between High Street and Kieran Street.

Gardaí have confirmed that army bomb disposal experts are on their way to the scene and that a "suspect device" is at the location.

Cordon tape has been placed around sections of High Street to prevent cars from moving in or out of the area affected.

The incident is likely to lead to serious traffic congestion in many parts of Kilkenny this morning.

READ MORE

Former mayor says plans for Kilkenny mosque rejected over traffic management, not religion

More on this topic

Ed Woodward admits Manchester United have had a ‘turbulent season’

Lidl’s reaction to Kylie Jenner’s new skin range is just the wurst

Thomas Cook shares nosedive on fresh profit warning as Brexit takes its toll

In pictures: Lampard and Terry ahead of Derby v Aston Villa play-off final

KEYWORDS

bombKilkenny

More in this Section

HSE accused of 'making eejits' of Public Accounts Committee over children's hospital

Supreme Court rules man's re-arrest after absconding from open prison was unlawful

Man gets three years for stabbing after noisy party at Dublin house

PSNI investigating spate of ATM thefts charge seven people


Lifestyle

From Kim Kardashian to Alicia Keys: Five celebs spreading skin positivity

Women take centre stage in the latest Game of Thrones series. Meet the Irish women of Winterfell

Mountain man: Pat Fitzpatrick puts his new fitness regimen to the test in the Comeraghs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »