Update: Gardaí re-open Kilkenny city centre after suspect device declared a hoax

Update: Kilkenny‘s city centre has been declared safe after army bomb disposal experts confirmed that a suspicious device found this morning was a hoax.

Gardaí sealed off High Street and Ciaran Street in the city after a suspect device was reported to the emergency services.

The device was found on the Butterslip, an alleyway between the two streets.

Traffic, vehicular and pedestrian, was not allowed in or out of the cordoned area for several hours and many local businesses kept their doors shut.

However, after army bomb experts arrived on the scene shortly before 10.30am they were able to satisfy themselves that the device was a hoax.

The area was declared safe and gardaí allowed the streets to re-open.

A man in his 50s who was arrested in connection with the scare is being questioned at Kilkenny Garda station.

