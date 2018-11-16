Update: Gardaí name man shot dead in Kildare

Update - 12.22pm: Gardaí have named the victim of the fatal shooting in Leixlip, Co. Kildare, last night.

He has been identified as 50-year-old Clive Staunton with an address at Glen Easton Way in Leixlip.

His body remains at the scene pending the arrival of the State Pathologist.

The man was targeted as he walked into his home at Glen Easton Way at about 9.15pm last night.

He was treated at the scene for serious injuries but was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí at the scene of the shooting this morning. Pic: RollingNews

A technical examination by Garda crime scene examiners is underway.

Earlier: Man thought to be connected with Hutch family shot dead in Kildare

A man has been shot dead in Leixlip, Co. Kildare, in a gangland-style attack.

The victim was shot as he was returning to his house on Glen Easton Way shortly after 9pm last night.

He has been named locally as 50-year-old Clive Staunton and is believed to have connections to the Hutch family. His death marks another chapter in the Hutch-Kinihan feud that has claimed almost 20 lives.

Gardaí are now searching for a white-coloured car that was seen speeding from the scene a short time later.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to Glen Easton Way at about 9.15pm following reports of a shooting.

They found the victim, a man in his 40s, seriously injured and he was treated at the scene but later pronounced dead.

The scene was sealed off pending the arrival of Garda Crime Scene Examiners and the State Pathologist was notified.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses following the shooting.

They want anyone who was in the Glen Easton Estate between 8.30pm and 9.30pm last night to contact them at Leixlip Garda station, or any Garda station.

- Digital Desk