Update: Gardaí make arrest after shots fired in Dublin

File photo.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 22, 2019 - 02:07 PM

Update: A man has been arrested after shots were fired at a vehicle in Clonsilla in West Dublin this morning.

The incident took place on the Whitechapel Road at about 10.45am.

No injuries were reported.

In a follow-up investigation, gardaí searched a house where a 30-year-old man was arrested.

He is being held at Blanchardstown Garda Station and gardaí are continuing their investigation.

Earlier: Gardaí investigate after shots fried in Dublin and Dundalk

Gardaí are investigating after shots were fired in Dublin and Dundalk.

Officers are at the scene of a house in Clonsilla in West Dublin after reports of shots being fired there.

The incident took place at a house on the Whitechapel Road.

No injuries have been reported, and Gardaí are investigating.

Meanwhile, there were shots fired through the front window of a house in Co. Louth last night.

Gardaí in Dundalk say it happened at around 11.40pm at Rockfield Manor, Hoeys Lane, and it is understood that the two shots broke the window of a house but did not injure anybody.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and no arrests have been made.

