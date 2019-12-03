News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Update: Gardaí locate car after urgent appeal for its occupants

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 09:21 AM

Update: Gardaí in Kilkenny have found a car they were searching for this morning.

An urgent appeal was issued earlier for information about a Ford Mondeo travelling from New Ross in County Wexford towards Knockbrack in County Kilkenny.

It is understood a young man in his teens was driving the car with a child under the age of two as a passenger.

Earlier: Gardaí issue urgent appeal to find car saying they are 'concerned' about occupants

Gardaí in County Kilkenny are making an urgent appeal for information about a car and its occupants.

The light grey Ford Mondeo - registration number 08 D 120864 - is travelling from New Ross in County Wexford to Knockbrack in Mullinavat, County Kilkenny.

Gardaí have concerns about the safety of its occupants.

Anyone who sees the car is asked to urgently contact Gardaí in Thomastown on 056 775 4150.


garda

