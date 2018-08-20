Update: Gardaí investigating Dublin stabbing trying to trace red Toyota Yaris

Update 11.55am: Gardaí investigating the killing of a 63-year-old man in Dublin are trying to trace the movements of a red Toyota Yaris.

The victim was stabbed at a house at Rutland Grove in Crumlin at around 8 o'clock last night, and a man in his 30s was later arrested in Blanchardstown.

The scene of the fatal stabbing of a 63-year-old at a house on Rutland Grove. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins

Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the Rutland Grove or Clogher Road area to contact them.

They are also looking to speak to anyone who noticed the Toyota with L plates and 04-WW registration.

Speaking today at Sundrive Road Station, Superintendent Michael Cryan said: "We are appealing to anyone who was in the Rutland Grove/Clogher Road area of Dublin 12 between 8pm and 8.15pm on Sunday the 19 August 2018 to come forward.

"We are also trying to trace the movements of a Red Toyota Yaris, described as four-door hatchback with L plates and partial registration 04-WW, that was driven from the scene at Rutland Grove at about 8pm before it was recovered at approximately 8.20pm at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

We would also appeal to anyone with dashcam footage from the Rutland Grove or Connolly Hospital areas in and around the specified times to make it available to investigators.

Gardaí say they are continuing to question the man who was arrested last night.

A post-mortem is due to be carried out on the deceased man today.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Sundrive Road Garda Station 01-666 6600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

- Digital Desk

Earlier: Gardaí investigating all circumstances around fatal Dublin stabbing

He was rushed to St James' Hospital where it is believed he was a staff member, but was later pronounced dead.

A motive for the attack is still unclear, and detectives at Sundrive Road are appealing for information.

- Digital Desk