Update: Gardaí finish search of Dundalk IT after report of armed man

Latest: Dundalk Institute of Technology says gardaí have left its campus after responding to a call about an armed man in the area.

The Co Louth college says gardaí arrived at 11am and conducted a search of one of its sports fields on the edge of campus.

Gardaí have confirmed that no shots were fired at the college.

Dundalk IT says it is currently supporting gardaí with their enquiries.

Earlier (3.02pm): Gardaí are currently searching Dundalk Institute of Technology after receiving a call about an armed man in the area.

An Garda Síochána say the incident in Co Louth is ongoing and live at this time.

They say no shots have been fired.

