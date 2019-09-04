News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Update: Gardaí finish search of Dundalk IT after report of armed man

Update: Gardaí finish search of Dundalk IT after report of armed man
File photo of Dundalk Institute of Technology
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 03:58 PM

Latest: Dundalk Institute of Technology says gardaí have left its campus after responding to a call about an armed man in the area.

The Co Louth college says gardaí arrived at 11am and conducted a search of one of its sports fields on the edge of campus.

Gardaí have confirmed that no shots were fired at the college.

Dundalk IT says it is currently supporting gardaí with their enquiries.

Earlier (3.02pm): Gardaí are currently searching Dundalk Institute of Technology after receiving a call about an armed man in the area.

An Garda Síochána say the incident in Co Louth is ongoing and live at this time.

They say no shots have been fired.

More to follow...

READ MORE

Man in 'serious condition' after Dublin shooting

More on this topic

Garda Band costs taxpayer to tune of €1.75m despite cuts Garda Band costs taxpayer to tune of €1.75m despite cuts

People ‘ultimate winners’ of Garda revampPeople ‘ultimate winners’ of Garda revamp

Garda coup as key heroin suppliers arrestedGarda coup as key heroin suppliers arrested

Gunman shot at marked Garda car in CoolockGunman shot at marked Garda car in Coolock

TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Almost 550 patients waiting for hospital bedsAlmost 550 patients waiting for hospital beds

Minister thinks Govt has 'strong case' for clarifying findings on Public Services Card issueMinister thinks Govt has 'strong case' for clarifying findings on Public Services Card issue

Gardaí charge two women in connection with firearms seizure in LongfordGardaí charge two women in connection with firearms seizure in Longford

Family issue appeal for help to find murderer of 'beautiful child' Raonaid Murray killed 20 years agoFamily issue appeal for help to find murderer of 'beautiful child' Raonaid Murray killed 20 years ago


Lifestyle

They first connected through the social media site, Bebo, and 14 years later Susan Buckley and Danny McCarthy tied the knot.Wedding of the Week: A connection made on social media

Helen O’Callaghan says it’s vital boys are signed up for vaccine.Save your son: HPV jab offers vital protection for boys

At certain times during my cycle I can’t sleep without having an orgasm.Sex Advice: I can’t sleep unless I’ve had an orgasm

Back to school. Our little dotes are busily settling back into school, some making new friends, others reacquainting with special pals from last term.Darina Allen: Back to school fuel for the whole family

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »