Update: Gardaí believe shooting outside Dublin gym not linked to major gangland feuds

Update: Gardaí believe last night's fatal shooting in Dublin was related to a local drugs issues.

Zach Parker and a friend finished up at Gym Plus at around half seven and got into BMW Jeep.

They had just pulled out of the gym car park when a lone gunman approached the vehicle on foot and fired at least five shots.

23-year-old Zach who was driving the jeep was hit in the head and chest and died at the scene.

His friend, who is 25, was also shot but survived. He is in a stable condition but is due to undergo surgery this afternoon.

Supt. Gerry Donnelly said they believe the motive was related to a local drugs issue.

He said: "There is nothing to suggest at this stage that it involves any of the major gangland feuds that are going on in the area."

Gardaí are searching a field to the rear of the gym in Swords where 23 year old Zach Parker was shot dead last night. pic.twitter.com/lucqUKVu0K — Kacey O'Riordan (@KaceyORiordan) January 18, 2019

The gunman is described as tall, athletic and was dressed in black and wearing a rucksack, which they believe he used to conceal the handgun used in the attack.

Officers are unsure how the gunman fled the scene.

Supt. Donnelly said: "He left on foot onto Jugback Lane, but at that point we don't have a direction of travel or if he was assisted by a getaway vehicle."

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or motorists with dash cam footage to come forward.

"My appeal is for witnesses who may have been in the Applewood area between 6:30pm and 8:00pm last night, particularly those around the Gym Plus premises, Applewood Close, Jugback Lane and the Balheary Road area of Swords and to any motorists with dash-cam footage to make it available," said Supt. Donnelly.

"The gunman described as tall, of athletic build and wearing a black hoodie top with a black scarf covering his face, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers with white soles.

"It’s understood he was carrying a grey or light coloured rucksack that may have concealed the firearm. Anyone who can assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Incident Room at Swords Garda Station on 01 6664700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111."

Earlier: Gardaí believe fatal shooting outside gym in Dublin was connected to local drugs feud

Gardai have launched a murder investigation after a 23-year-old man was shot dead outside a gym in Dublin last night.

Zach Parker from Swords died after being shot outside Gym Plus fitness club on Applewood Close in Swords at around 7.30pm.

Another man is in a serious condition in Beaumont Hospital after being shot in the chest and arm.

The Garda search team are walking the perimeter of a gym in Swords where a 23 year old man was murdered last night. pic.twitter.com/QVH3hqqBlc — Kacey O'Riordan (@KaceyORiordan) January 18, 2019

The scene remains sealed off this morning and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Gardaí believe the victim may have been murdered over a drug debt.

Chief reporter with the Herald Conor Feehan says the killing was the result of a local feud.

He said: "Obviously, the drugs supply chain in Dublin would, and possibly could, link back to elements of that particular feud.

"It would seem that Mr Parker was involved in a drugs supply scene in the Swords area, so Gardaí believe it is a local feud and possibly related to a drug debt."

Earlier: Man shot dead outside gym in Dublin named locally

A man shot dead outside a gym in Dublin last night has been named locally as Zach Parker.

The scene of a shooting in Swords remains sealed off this morning. A man in his 20s died after being shot in the head and chest last night. pic.twitter.com/279wQOGgi7 — Kacey O'Riordan (@KaceyORiordan) January 18, 2019

The 23-year-old man, who is a professional barber from Jugback Lane in Swords died after being shot in the head and chest outside Gym Plus fitness club on Applewood Close in Swords at around 7.30pm last night.

Another man is in a serious condition in Beaumont Hospital after being shot in the chest and arm.

Conor Feehan of the Herald said: "It would appear that this is a very targetted killing and Gardaí are working on one theory that he was targetted because of his involvement in the local drugs scene.

READ MORE: Gardaí question man in connection with alleged sexual assault at Dublin hotel

"He would have been known as a cocaine dealer, he had a conviction for that from last year. Gardaí believe that he was a relatively low-level member of that particular scene."

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Darragh Butler described the incident as “shocking and frightening”.

“People are shocked,” he said.

“It’s a busy area, with shops, pubs, fast food restaurants and the gym, and especially this time of year with more people going to the gym to keep their new year’s resolutions.

Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

“It happened at a time when a lot of people would have been coming home from work, anyone could have got caught up in it.

“As the news is slowly coming through, the thing that is hitting people most is just how young the men involved were.

“You hear about shootings on the news, but it’s a very different thing when it comes to your own doorstep.”

Earlier: Gardaí investigate double shooting in which one man dies in Dublin

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot dead outside a gym in north Co. Dublin last night.

Another man is in a serious condition following the gangland-style attack in Swords.

Officers are studying CCTV footage from the scene of last night's double shooting in an effort to track down those responsible for the attack.

Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The two men were targetted as they left Gym Plus on Applewood Close in Swords at 7.30pm.

A man in his early 20s was hit a number of times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man in his mid-20s was also shot multiple times.

He was taken by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital for emergency treatment.

Sinn Féin councillor Ann Graves echoed the feeling of shock.

“It’s certainly nothing you would expect,” she said.

“People in the area are very upset about what has happened.”

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone with information on this attack to come forward.